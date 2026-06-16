The FDA approved bemotrizinol (BEMT) last week — the first new sunscreen active ingredient cleared for use in the United States in over 25 years. Europe and Asia have been using it for decades. The headlines treated it like a triumph.[1]

I want to talk about why that’s the wrong conversation entirely.

The Sun Is Not Your Enemy

We have been sold a story - aggressively, profitably - that the sun requires chemical armor to survive. That the source of all life on this planet is a threat to be managed.

Here’s what the mainstream conversation quietly ignores:

A. Sunscreen chemicals have been linked to cancer. The sun has not.

The FDA-approved filters oxybenzone and octinoxate have raised serious flags for hormone disruption and potential carcinogenicity. Meanwhile, the evidence linking moderate sun exposure directly to skin cancer is far weaker than the dermatology industry’s marketing would have you believe. What is well-established is that your body requires sunlight to produce Vitamin D (which is, by any honest description, photosynthesis), to regulate mood, immunity, bone density, and cellular repair.

B. Sunburn is manageable. We do it with REGENERATE.

When the sun wins and you burn, our skin repair cream REGENERATE, a concentrated blend of DMSO, aloe vera juice, comfrey oil, calendula oil, shea butter, and coconut oil that gives your skin exactly what it needs to recover fast: anti-inflammatory compounds, growth factors, antioxidants, and fats that rebuild the barrier from the inside out. More on that below.

C. The sun may actively accelerate healing.

There is at least one neurosurgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, (and I’ll drop the podcast link here of the original clip) who reportedly takes his patients outdoors and exposes incisions to direct sunlight, claiming noticeably better outcomes and faster healing than conventional indoor recovery protocols. This doesn’t surprise me. Growing research confirms sunlight has health benefits through pathways entirely independent of Vitamin D, including the photomobilization of nitric oxide from skin stores, which supports circulation and tissue repair. We are barely scratching the surface of what sunlight does to a living body.

Train Your Skin. Don’t Hide It.

Here’s something else almost nobody talks about: you can progressively build your skin’s natural resilience to the sun.

Start with 5–10 minutes of direct sun exposure daily, ideally in the morning when UV index is lower. Increase that window slowly, a few minutes per week, allowing your melanin production to ramp up naturally. This is how humans lived for all of recorded history before the invention of SPF 50. Your skin knows how to do this. You just have to give it the chance.

The rule is simple: Don’t go out long enough to burn. If you feel the burn starting, cover up and get into shade.

For families with children, keep them in light clothing and a sun hat if you’re cautious, but don’t fear the outdoors. One of the best environments for kids is the forest, where tree cover dapples and breaks up sunlight, allowing limited exposure while still delivering the benefits. Nature already built the filter.

If You Do Burn — REGENERATE

Born out of my own sunburn during a summer spent building a timber frame greenhouse entirely by hand, REGENERATE is one alchemist’s upgrade on plain aloe vera gel. The active ingredients:

- Aloe Vera Juice — acemannan, bradykinase, gibberellins, vitamins C & E; cools inflammation and stimulates cell regeneration

- Comfrey Oil — rosmarinic acid, allantoin precursors, mucilage; rebuilds connective tissue and accelerates skin turnover

- Calendula Oil — flavonoids, triterpenoids, polysaccharides; collagen stimulation, antioxidant protection, antimicrobial defense

- DMSO — drives all of the above deep into damaged tissue layers, stimulates micro-circulation, bonds to free radicals created by sun-damaged skin

- Shea butter + coconut oil — occlusive fat protection and antimicrobial support

(Currently available in Australia and New Zealand. Coming soon to the USA.)

If You Still Want Sunscreen

We get it. If you’re going to wear sunscreen, skip the synthetic chemical filters and use something that doesn’t absorb into your bloodstream. We recommend Neptune Health’s tallow-based natural sunscreen — mineral-only, non-nano zinc oxide, made from real ingredients.

Available here: Neptune Health Sunscreen

Non-nano zinc oxide sits on top of the skin rather than penetrating it. Yes, it leaves a white cast on everything you touch. That’s the price of not gambling with your endocrine system.

A Final Word

The scientific landscape is shifting faster than most people realize. Funding structures, “approved sources,” the research infrastructure built around pharmaceutical revenue - it’s losing popular trust one scandal at a time, and rightfully so.

I’m not here to make you afraid. I’m here to hand you tools for your own inquiry. Some of the best insights I have into health and natural remedies come from my own direct, independent observation, practical experience, and the kind of stubborn DIY instinct. I refuse to rely on outsourcing my health decisions to an institution or “the experts” with a financial stake in the outcome.

Not all experts are created equal. I have my list of trusted sources:

Dr. Barre Lando from Alfa Vedic

Amandha Vollmer

Jennifer Daniels

Clive DeCarle

Crrow777

just to name a few,

and of course the incredible teaching staff at the special operations medical training facility I was fortunate enough to attend in Ft. Bragg, NC. I wouldn’t say I’m indebted to them, but they gave me a very strong foundation of practical knowledge and experience from which I’ve continued to grow from and learn.

Make sure to share this article with anyone you think would find it interesting.

Now close the tab.

Go outside. Bare feet in the soil if you can manage it. Let the sun find you through the trees.

Make today a little closer to heavenly.

— Natural Artform | Holistic Knowledge Archive

This article reflects personal experience and independent research. It is not medical advice. Consult a qualified practitioner before changing any health protocol.

Sources