EP 83: Kyle Denton | The Forgotten Language of Plants

In a world obsessed with extracting active compounds and finding the next miracle supplement, what if the real medicine lies in slowing down, paying attention, and rebuilding our relationship with the natural world?

In this episode, Isaac & Alexa sit down with herbalist, educator, and medicine maker Kyle Denton to explore a radically different way of understanding health, healing, and our relationship with the natural world.

Kyle shares the remarkable journey that led him into working with plants and explains why true herbalism is about far more than just plant chemistry—it’s about relationship, observation, story, and the living intelligence of nature.

From tea and tobacco to onions, asthma, and the doctrine of signatures, this episode challenges the reductionist view of health and invites listeners to reconnect with a more intuitive, holistic understanding of healing.

Key Takeaways:

The difference between handcrafted herbal medicine & mass-produced supplements

How intention, prayer, and the maker’s energy become part of the medicine

Why seasonal living and local plants often provide exactly what the body needs

A different way of understanding health through the energetics of plants rather than isolated compounds

Traditional uses of herbs like onions and tobacco & what modern culture often misunderstands about them

How stories, symbolism, and mythology can teach us more about herbal medicine than memorising chemical constituents

The role of mindset, personal responsibility, and working with the body instead of against it

This episode is a fascinating exploration of the timeless wisdom found in nature and how modern science often overlooks the deeper qualities that make plants so powerful. Whether you’re new to medicinal plants or have been studying them for years, Kyle offers a refreshing perspective that encourages curiosity, discernment, and a deeper relationship with the living world.

About Kyle:

Kyle Denton is a Wisconsin-based herbalist, educator, and founder of Tippecanoe Herbs, Root Radical Herbal Academy, and the Resonature Podcast. Blending Traditional Western Herbalism, Ayurveda, and the wisdom of myth and nature, he helps people reconnect with the healing intelligence of plants and their own innate vitality. Beyond the clinic and herb shop, Kyle is a devoted husband and father who believes true wellness begins with living in harmony with nature.

https://tippecanoeherbs.com

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