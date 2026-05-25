EP 82: Rachel Vaughan & Dotti Janssen | Spiritual Disinformation Debunked

Two women with very different spiritual backgrounds, yet strikingly aligned truths, come together to explore the true nature of the spirit realm and what’s actually happening on earth right now.

In this power-packed episode, Isaac & Alexa are joined by returning guests, Rachel Vaughan and Dotti Janssen, for a roundtable conversation that is as personal as it is profound. Together they unpack the unseen forces shaping human consciousness, the truth behind the rapture and ascension, and what it really means to walk in spiritual authority in a world that is rapidly waking up.

Drawing on decades of lived experience, hard-won wisdom, and personal encounters with the spirit realm, Rachel and Dotti share their own remarkable stories — from astral assignments in war-torn countries to healing from satanic ritual abuse — exemplifying the extraordinary capacity for healing and transformation available to all of us when we learn to walk in our true power.

In this episode:

The massive frequency upgrade underway on Earth — what it means, who the ‘ushers’ are, and why there is genuine reason for optimism

The real meaning of the rapture and ascension, and how religion has distorted what is actually an ongoing spiritual experience

Astral travel, lucid dreaming, and dreams as portals

How to discern what is happening when you move in the spirit realm, what potential dangers lurk there, and how to energetically protect yourself

The “false Kundalini spirit” operating over Byron Bay, why the New Age movement is a sham, and how to tell the difference between genuine spiritual gifts and deception

The reincarnation question: Rachel and Dotti offer different perspectives on soul contracts, choosing your lifetime, and what happens between lives

About Rachel:

Rachel Vaughan is a whistle-blower, researcher, public speaker, and childhood survivor of satanic ritual abuse and MK Ultra mind control programming. She is also a psychic medium with 21 years of professional reading experience, as well as a lifetime of interactions with the spirit world. An eternal optimist, Rachel maintains that we are immortal souls having a human experience who can attain peace and success despite our trauma.

Connect with Rachel: 6thscience.com

About Dotti:

Dotti has over 40 years experience with inner healing and is an inspirational speaker. Dotti has a deep awareness of the spirit realm and accessing the power we have within for our own freedom and empowerment. Coming from a deep heart’s desire for every human being to experience an inner-standing of who they are, Dotti’s unique, honest and guided work helps others to discover who they truly are on a spiritual level.

Connect with Dotti: spiritreality.org

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