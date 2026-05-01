Ep 80: Power in Proactivity: How to Weather Any Storm

The world feels chaotic right now. And most people are sitting back, reacting, doom-scrolling, complaining, waiting for someone else to fix it.



That's not you. And it's not us.

In this episode, Isaac and Alexa get into one of their favourite topics: fortitude. What it actually means to lead yourself before you try to lead anyone else. How to build the kind of grit that weathers any storm - personal, professional, or global. And why proactivity isn’t just a mindset hack - it’s a way of life that changes your biology, your relationships, your community, and the world around you.

They cover everything from morning routines and habit formation, to delusional self-belief, faith, ego, and what it really looks like to stop reacting and start responding - on purpose, with power.

If you’ve ever felt like the world is falling apart and you don’t know what to do, this episode is your answer. Start here. Start with yourself.



This episode is brought to you by Natural Art Form, makers of Alleviate Pro and Regenerate, two of the only topical products on the market formulated with pharmaceutical-grade DMSO and real botanical extracts.



Shop Alleviate Pro & Regenerate:

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Disclaimer: Natural Art Form products are not FDA registered or approved and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any condition. We're just passionate about giving your body the good stuff it was designed to work with.

Resources Mentioned:



- Atomic Habits by James Clear

- Bringers of the Dawn



Learn more about the J.I.G.S.A.W. Method:

https://www.myselfreliance.com.au/jigsaw

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