Ep 79: 5 Things You Didn't Know About DMSO

What if one of the most powerful natural healing compounds on the planet was quietly buried by the medical establishment - not because it didn't work, but because it worked too well?

In this episode, Isaac and Alexa break down 5 things most people have never heard about DMSO (Dimethyl Sulfoxide), the sulfur compound hiding in your fruits, vegetables, and pine trees that's been used for everything from sports recovery to cryogenics. From its wild discovery story to its ability to literally correct malfunctioning cells, this one is going to challenge everything you thought you knew about natural healing.



Plus, Isaac shares his personal story about a rotator cuff injury that led him down the rabbit hole of DMSO - and why he'll never touch NSAIDs again.



Whether you're an athlete, a natural health nerd, or just someone who's done trusting the medical industrial complex to have your best interests at heart, this episode is for you.





This episode is brought to you by Natural Art Form, makers of Alleviate Pro and Regenerate, two of the only topical products on the market formulated with pharmaceutical-grade DMSO and real botanical extracts.

Shop Alleviate Pro & Regenerate:

www.naturalartform.com



Disclaimer: Natural Art Form products are not FDA registered or approved and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any condition. We're just passionate about giving your body the good stuff it was designed to work with.

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🌱 GET 10% OFF at https://naturalartform.com/ using code NATURALAF10 at checkout (and don’t forget to join our mailing list!)

✨PSYCH-K® Sessions & Human Design Coaching with Alexa: linktr.ee/discoverequilibrium

👍🏼 If you enjoyed this episode, please like, share, and subscribe wherever you are listening or watching, and follow us on socials! For all links & affiliate discount codes check out our Linktree: https://linktr.ee/naturalaf

🌱 If you would like to support us and our endeavour to help create a Natural AF world, check out our hand-crafted, high quality, natural remedies at https://naturalartform.com/. Enjoy 10% OFF using code NATURALAF10 at checkout, and don’t forget to join our mailing list!

💞 If you want to reach your goals faster and with more ease, Alexa offers Self-Alignment Coaching, which helps you to decondition and align to your authentic self with Human Design and PSYCH-K®. Book a session or a Free 30min connection call: linktr.ee/discoverequilibrium

A big thank you to eyelove for creating our show music 🙏🏼 Check out eyelove Music: https://linktr.ee/eyelovemusic

