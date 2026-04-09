Ep 78: Kelli Wilkins | Self-Reliant Solutions: How to Become Unshakable in a World of Uncertainty

Self-Reliance Isn’t Just About Survival… It’s About Community, Mindset & Taking Responsibility

In this episode, Isaac and Alexa sit down with Kelli Wilkins from My Self Reliance to explore what it truly means to become self-reliant in today’s world.



Kelli shares her story growing up in rural Australia, where flooding, food storage, and learning things the hard way shaped her understanding of resilience from a young age.



From there, the conversation expands into a powerful discussion on community building, mindset shifts, and practical steps people can take right now to become more independent and prepared—without falling into fear.



Rather than promoting isolation, Kelli emphasizes that true self-reliance is built through community, shared skills, and strong relationships. Through her work, she’s helping people reconnect with real-world skills, local networks, and a more intentional way of living.

Key Takeaways:

- Why modern life has made people overly dependent on systems

- How small mindset shifts (like sourcing your own food) can change everything

- The importance of self-leadership and inner work

- How communities are already creating solutions (like alternative fuel and food systems)

- Why preparation isn’t fear-based, it’s empowering

This episode is a grounded, practical, and hopeful reminder that we’re more capable than we think—and we don’t have to do it alone.

About Kelli:

Kelli grew up in the Northern Rivers of NSW, and learned very early what it means to be self-reliant. Every few years, the area she lived in would be flooded in, so food storage was essential for living.

As a passionate mother of four, Kelli has spent nearly two decades advocating for a positive mindset and chemical-free lifestyle. Her philosophy is to embrace a holistic approach to preparation and self-care together at My Self Reliance.

Connect with Kelli:

Website: https://myselfreliance.com.au

Telegram: https://t.me/MySelfReliance & https://t.me/MySelfRelianceChatGroup

Email: team@myselfreliance.com.au

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