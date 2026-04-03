Ep 77: Surprise, We're Married! Why We Kept Our Wedding Secret

What if your wedding wasn’t about the big announcement but about the depth of your commitment?

In this episode, Isaac and Alexa share the story behind their surprise wedding - an intimate, deeply intentional celebration that they chose to keep private until after it happened.



In true Natural AF fashion, they did things differently. No big engagement announcement, no traditional lead-up - just a quiet decision, a sacred commitment, and a beautiful day shared with their closest friends and family.



They reflect on the emotional experience of the day, the deeper meaning behind making vows, and how their relationship has evolved through choosing each other fully.



This episode is a beautiful reminder that marriage isn’t just an event—it’s an energetic, emotional, and spiritual commitment that deepens connection, accountability, and love.

Key Takeaways:

- Marriage is more than a ceremony—it’s a conscious, energetic commitment

- You don’t have to follow traditional timelines or expectations

- Intimacy and intention create a more meaningful experience than scale

- Speaking vows out loud creates a deeper sense of accountability and connection

- Relationships are one of the most powerful spaces for growth and self-awareness

- Trusting your intuition can lead to deeply aligned decisions

- Love expands not just between two people, but within families and communities

- True union is about choosing each other fully, again and again

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✨PSYCH-K® Sessions & Human Design Coaching with Alexa: linktr.ee/discoverequilibrium

👍🏼 If you enjoyed this episode, please like, share, and subscribe wherever you are listening or watching, and follow us on socials! For all links & affiliate discount codes check out our Linktree: https://linktr.ee/naturalaf

🌱 If you would like to support us and our endeavour to help create a Natural AF world, check out our hand-crafted, high quality, natural remedies at https://naturalartform.com/. Enjoy 10% OFF using code NATURALAF10 at checkout, and don’t forget to join our mailing list!

💞 If you want to reach your goals faster and with more ease, Alexa offers Self-Alignment Coaching, which helps you to decondition and align to your authentic self with Human Design and PSYCH-K®. Book a session or a Free 30min connection call: linktr.ee/discoverequilibrium

A big thank you to eyelove for creating our show music 🙏🏼 Check out eyelove Music: https://linktr.ee/eyelovemusic

