Ep 75: Sophia Baraldi | Free Birthing a New Paradigm

What if birth wasn’t something to fear—but something to trust?

Join Isaac and Alexa as they sit down with Sophia Baraldi to explore her deeply personal journey into free birth, natural pregnancy preparation, and trusting the body’s innate wisdom.

Sophia shares the story of her home free birth with twins, the mindset shifts that helped her release fear during pregnancy, and the inner work she believes is the most important preparation for birth.

Rather than focusing only on physical preparation, Sophia emphasizes the emotional, relational, and spiritual work that supports a woman through pregnancy and childbirth. She opens up about learning to trust her body, strengthening her relationship with her partner, and leaning into the intensity of birth instead of resisting it.

The conversation also explores how modern culture shapes our perception of birth—from dramatic hospital portrayals in movies to the lack of community support that women once had. Sophia shares why she chose to publicly share parts of her birth experience online and how seeing real birth stories helped empower her own journey.

Whether you’re expecting a baby, considering alternative birth options, or simply curious about different approaches to pregnancy and parenting, this episode invites listeners to rethink what birth can look like when women are supported, informed, and empowered.

About Sophia:

Sophia (aka Raw Milk and Honey) is a mother of three whose work centres on radical self-responsibility and questioning widely accepted narratives around health, birth, and history. Her journey began when she healed longstanding symptoms through an animal-based diet, awakening her to the conditioning surrounding foods like fat and raw milk. As she continued exploring these ideas and questioning things like germ theory, she chose to birth her children at home, culminating in a surprise free-birth of twins with only her husband present.

Today, Sophia supports pregnant women to take ownership of their birth experiences through coaching, resources, and women’s circles, while also running a family business focused on nourishing the body through high-quality products for detoxification and remineralisation.

Key Takeaways:

1. Birth preparation begins long before labor.

2. Your support system matters.

3. Modern birth culture shapes our fears.

4. Seeing real birth stories can be empowering.

5. Community support is essential for mothers.

6. Every birth journey is unique.

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