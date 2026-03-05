Ep 74: Pharmacide: Death By Prescription

What happens when the very system designed to heal people ends up harming them?

In this powerful and deeply personal episode of the Natural AF Podcast, Isaac and Alexa explore the concept of “pharmacide” — death caused by prescription drugs and systemic failures in modern medicine.

The conversation begins with a heartbreaking story involving a close family member who suffered severe complications after being prescribed medications despite serious liver damage. This experience becomes the catalyst for a wider discussion about medical malpractice, pharmaceutical influence, and the urgent need for individuals to take ownership of their health.

Isaac and Alexa examine what they call the “medical death model”—a system that often prioritizes treatment over prevention and pharmaceuticals over holistic healing. They question how dangerous drug combinations continue to be prescribed and discuss the growing concerns around overmedication, pharmaceutical incentives, and the broader culture of dependency on prescriptions.

Resources Links:

https://www.medicalerroraustralia.com





In This Episode:

Prescription drugs can carry serious risks when prescribed without proper consideration of a patient’s condition.

Modern healthcare often focuses on symptom management rather than root-cause healing.

The pharmaceutical industry plays a significant role in shaping treatment protocols.

Individuals must become active participants in their health decisions.

Building strong communities and exploring natural health approaches can support long-term wellbeing.

Discernment, education, and self-advocacy are critical when navigating healthcare systems.

