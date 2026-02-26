Ep 73: Conspirituality: Shining a Light on Global Conspiracies

What if conspiracy, spirituality, and truth-seeking intersect in more ways than we realize?



In this episode, Isaac and Alexa sit down with investigative journalist and researcher Ole Dammegard to explore the concept of conspirituality — where conspiracy research and spiritual inquiry meet.



Ole shares decades of investigative insight into global events, patterns of power, psychological operations, symbolism, and how narratives are shaped to influence collective perception. Rather than encouraging fear or blind belief, this conversation invites listeners into discernment, pattern recognition, and inner sovereignty.



Together, they explore how curiosity, spirituality, and grounded awareness can coexist without slipping into paranoia, hopelessness, or dogma — and how staying heart-centered is essential when examining uncomfortable truths.



In This Episode:

- Conspiracy and spirituality often intersect through curiosity and meaning-making

- Discernment is different from blind belief or dismissal

- Fear weakens perception; grounded awareness strengthens it

- Patterns and symbolism repeat across history and media

- Questioning narratives does not require losing compassion

- Sovereignty begins with self-responsibility and inner clarity

- Staying heart-centered is essential when exploring difficult truths



About Ole Dammegard



Ole Dammegard is an author, international speaker, former journalist, musician, composer, coach, artist, inventor, investigator, and world-leading expert on false flag operations, who has dedicated more than 45 years to researching many global conspiracies. His main focus has been to find out the truth about politically-motivated assassinations of high profile targets, as well as alleged mass shootings and terror attacks around the world. Ole spreads a message of courage and personal empowerment, imploring people to use this knowledge to liberate themselves from fear, deception, and control, and to shine the light of truth into the world.



Join Ole at his Bali Retreat:



» The Dammeguardian Experience Bali Retreat April 18-25 «

More About Ole:



Website: www.lightonconspiracies.com

» The World’s Biggest Research Vault «