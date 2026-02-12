Ep 71: Sarah Norris | Astrology Beyond Horoscopes: A Practical Tool for Healing, Relationships, Self-Discovery

In this first interview of the year, Isaac & Alexa sit down with astrologer and tarot reader Sarah Norris to explore astrology as a tool for self-discovery, conscious parenting, relationships, and navigating massive collective shifts.



Sarah brings a grounded, trauma-aware, and ethical approach to astrology—bridging spirituality, psychology, and practical living. Together, they unpack personal planets, zodiac archetypes, attachment styles, and what the monumental planetary movements of this year mean for who we are becoming.



This episode is both an astrology primer and a soulful invitation to reclaim agency, authenticity, and conscious choice in a rapidly changing world.



- - - - - - -



About Sarah Norris:



Sarah is an astrologer and tarot reader with a psychology degree, passionate about bridging spirituality and science as part of holistic wellness. She uses astrology to uncover hidden or under-utilised gifts, understand planetary timing, and explore relationship patterns through attachment theory, while tarot helps illuminate limiting beliefs and next steps forward. Grounded in strong ethics, she believes life happens for us and empowers clients to stay in the driver’s seat—using these tools for growth rather than prediction.

Book a Reading with Sarah: http://www.sarah-norris.com.au/





In this episode:



- How astrology supports emotional health, relationships, and parenting

- Why you might resonate more with signs other than your Sun sign

- Astrology vs. prediction: using charts for empowerment, not fear

- Pluto in Aquarius & the future of technology, AI, and relationships

- Neptune & Saturn in Aries: the beginning of a brand-new evolutionary cycle

- Why this year is an initiation point—not “just another year”



#AstrologyForBeginners #astrologyandpsychology #SelfDiscoveryTools #HumanDesignAndAstrology





— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —





🔗Natural AF Links & Aligned Affiliates: https://linktr.ee/naturalaf



🌱 GET 10% OFF at https://naturalartform.com/ using code NATURALAF10 at checkout (and don’t forget to join our mailing list!)



✨PSYCH-K® Sessions & Human Design Coaching with Alexa: linktr.ee/discoverequilibrium



👍🏼 If you enjoyed this episode, please like, share, and subscribe wherever you are listening or watching, and follow us on socials! For all links & affiliate discount codes check out our Linktree: https://linktr.ee/naturalaf



🌱 If you would like to support us and our endeavour to help create a Natural AF world, check out our hand-crafted, high quality, natural remedies at https://naturalartform.com/. Enjoy 10% OFF using code NATURALAF10 at checkout, and don’t forget to join our mailing list!



💞 If you want to reach your goals faster and with more ease, Alexa offers Self-Alignment Coaching, which helps you to decondition and align to your authentic self with Human Design and PSYCH-K®. Book a session or a Free 30min connection call: linktr.ee/discoverequilibrium



A big thank you to eyelove for creating our show music 🙏🏼 Check out eyelove Music: https://linktr.ee/eyelovemusic