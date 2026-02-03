Ep. 70: Isaac & Alexa | A New Chapter: Our Favorite Episodes, 2025 Reflections, and Unveiling New Beginnings

Natural AF

Welcome to Natural AF, hosted by Isaac & Alexa. Isaac hails from the USA, and is the owner & founder of Natural Artform. He is joined by his Australian partner Alexa, who is a PSYCH-K Facilitator, Human Design Guide, and Self-Alignment Coach. This dynamic duo come together to explore a wide range of topics, including physical and mental health, relationships, esoteric arts, spirituality, and much more, to learn the various ways we can reconnect to nature and our natural state of being, on all levels. If you want to heal yourself and discover (or rediscover) who you truly are, in order to live your most authentic and fulfilling life, then this podcast is for you!

