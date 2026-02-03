Natural AF

Ep. 70: Isaac & Alexa | A New Chapter: Our Favorite Episodes, 2025 Reflections, and Unveiling New Beginnings

Feb 03, 2026

Isaac & Alexa are dusting off the microphones and officially kicking off 2026 with a fresh new format for the show, while they reflect on the year that was and recap their favorite episodes to-date.

In this episode:

  • Why this year marks the beginning of a new cycle

  • How the way you start something influences how it unfolds

  • Reflecting on growth, healing, and integration over the past year

  • Why health is multifaceted — physical, emotional, and metaphysical

  • The importance of nervous system regulation in healing

  • Slowing down, listening inward, and honoring natural rhythms

  • What’s ahead for Natural AF and how future episodes will go deeper

