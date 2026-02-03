Ep. 70: Isaac & Alexa | A New Chapter: Our Favorite Episodes, 2025 Reflections, and Unveiling New Beginnings

Isaac & Alexa are dusting off the microphones and officially kicking off 2026 with a fresh new format for the show, while they reflect on the year that was and recap their favorite episodes to-date.
In this episode:
Why this year marks the beginning of a new cycle
How the way you start something influences how it unfolds
Reflecting on growth, healing, and integration over the past year
Why health is multifaceted — physical, emotional, and metaphysical
The importance of nervous system regulation in healing
Slowing down, listening inward, and honoring natural rhythms
What’s ahead for Natural AF and how future episodes will go deeper
🔗Natural AF Links & Aligned Affiliates
🌱GET 10% OFF at Natural Artform using code NATURALAF10 at checkout (and don’t forget to join our mailing list!)