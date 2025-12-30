Ep. 69: Tessa Wilde & Y.V. | From Inspiration to Creation: Music for the Soul

Tessa Wilde creates music for the rebels, seekers, and dreamers who dive into the depths of their soul, push the boundaries, and strive to break free from the limitations of the mind. Through high-vibe lyrics, vocal loops, and catchy melodies, Tessa takes listeners on an eclectic pop sound journey that plants seeds of affirmation in both heart and mind and will stir your soul and set you free.

Y.V. is an Australian rapper, singer, and producer, with a versatile sound that touches on Hip Hop, R&B and Pop Rap influences. Authentic storytelling and vulnerability are strengths that Y.V. possesses, as well as quick witted wordplay on heavier 808 driven instrumentals.

Together, this couple also collaborate under the stage name ‘Finesse’, bringing each of their unique styles to their music and their relationship.

In this episode:

The power of creating authentic and conscious music that serves as a tool for healing, storytelling, and social awareness

Exploring the creative process – from freestyle improvisation and songwriting to the influence of Human Design, dreams, and connection with nature as sources of inspiration

Music industry insights, the challenges faced by independent artists, and the importance of staying true to oneself in a saturated and commercialised market

Personal stories of emotional expression, vulnerability, and healing, emphasizing how music provides a safe space to process trauma, heartbreak, and generational wounds

Reflections on living a life of purpose, leaving a lasting legacy, embracing collective shifts, and the importance of pursuing passion and authenticity over societal expectations

Connect with Tessa Wilde

Connect with Y.V.

