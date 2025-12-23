Ep. 68: Chance Garton | Divine Patterns Decoded

Share

Chance Garton is the host of InnerVerse, a podcast dedicated to prying open your third ear and showing you the reality of perpetual synchronicity. With 8 years of experience in podcasting, Chance has developed an effortless ability to maintain a positive vibe in conversational flow states. His consistent efforts at researching language, symbolism and mythology fill his conversations with fresh insights, and his knowledge in a wide variety of subjects allows him to see connections that others miss. Chance is also a Biofield Tuner and seasoned energy worker & divination specialist, having helped hundreds of people around the world heal and align their mind and body.

In this episode:

Chance shares his personal journey of awakening to the deeper truths of energy, consciousness, and ancient wisdom

A deep dive into the symbolism of mythological archetypes like Achilles, Eros, and Chiron, and their connections to bodily symptoms, emotional states, and spiritual lessons

The interconnectedness of body, mind, spirit, and language, and how pattern recognition, astrology, and symbols reveal the divine blueprint underlying all systems

Challenging the literal interpretations of religious texts, and exploring the esoteric, astro-theological, and symbological truths hidden within sacred stories and ancient scriptures

The importance of trusting inner guidance, following authentic desire, and integrating subtle energy practices into daily life for holistic healing and personal growth

Biofield Tuning with Chance

Innerverse Podcast Website

Innerverse Youtube Channel

👍🏼 If you enjoyed this episode, please like, share, and subscribe wherever you are watching or listening, and follow us on socials! For all links & affiliate discount codes see the Natural AF Linktree

🌱 If you would like to support us and our endeavor to help create a Natural AF world, check out our hand-crafted, high quality, natural remedies at Natural Artform. Enjoy 10% OFF using code NATURALAF10 at checkout, and don’t forget to join our mailing list!

💞 If you want to reach your goals faster and with more ease, Alexa offers Self-Alignment Coaching, which helps you to decondition and align to your authentic self with Human Design and PSYCH-K®. Book a session or a Free 30min Connection Call

A big thank you to eyelove for creating our show music 🙏🏼Check out eyelove Music