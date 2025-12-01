Ep. 67: Cal Washington | Don’t Throw the Bible Out with the Bathwater

Cal Washington is the CEO and co-founder of InPower Movement, and a skilled expert in Lex Mercatoria and international commercial law. His journey began through personal challenges with the legal system, where he uncovered a hidden commercial process rooted in scriptural principles. Today, he empowers individuals to reclaim their authority and navigate systems of control with wisdom and peace. Whether addressing challenges like smart meters, 5G, vaccinations, or geo-engineering, Cal offers practical tools for lasting change. His mission is simple: to show that freedom is achievable when we understand and use the law as our ally.

In this episode:

Cal shares his personal journey of awakening to the deception within government, legal, and societal systems, and the trials that led him to discover deeper truths

The profound connection between biblical principles, spiritual law, and the foundation of true authority

How governments, courts, and commerce are built on illusions and fiction, and designed to keep humanity asleep and disconnected from true sovereignty

The power of spoken words, declarations, and spiritual action as tools to reclaim personal authority and bring about real change in our lives and the world

An exploration of biblical prophecy, the cosmic court case, the eventual revealing of truth, and how our choices and awareness influence the outcome

The InPower Movement

InPower YouTube Channel

