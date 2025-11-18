Ep. 66: Dawn Lester | The True Nature of Health & Disease

Dawn Lester is a researcher and writer, and has co-authored the books ‘What Really Makes You Ill’ and ‘The Nature of Reality’. The decade-long research and writing project that led to ‘What Really Makes You Ill’, involved taking a much deeper look into a whole variety of topics, not just health, and led to the inevitable discovery that so much of what we’re told is wrong. This in turn enabled Dawn to re-examine some of the more difficult experiences of her own life, including her cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment in the mid-1990s. Through her understanding of the nature of reality, she has been able to gain valuable insights and view those painful past experiences from a different perspective, one that shows us that we are not victims of our past and that the future is not fixed. Instead, our past informs us about life, who we are, and what we can do right NOW to bring about the future we want.

In this episode:

Challenging mainstream views on illness and disease, and the emotional, psychological, and energetic factors behind health and sickness

The powerful influence of beliefs and mindset in shaping our health outcomes, and how emotional suppression can manifest physically

Questioning the origins of germ theory, the control mechanisms within the medical industry, and the importance of critical discernment

Exploring energy-based healing modalities like sound therapy, symbols, and consciousness work, as tools for supporting wellbeing and transformation

The importance of personal responsibility, listening to intuition, and curiosity and questioning in navigating health and reality

