Ep. 65: Steven A. Young | Alchemy: The Science of Transformation

Steven A. Young is an author, musician, and natural philosopher recognised for his work under the music alias Hedflux and as the author of A Fool’s Wisdom: Science Conspiracies & The Secret Art of Alchemy. With a background in theoretical physics, holding both a Master of Science and a PhD, Steven has carved an eclectic career at the crossroads of science, spirituality, and music. Now based in Scotland with his wife and three children, Steven continues to expand his work at the intersection of science and spirituality, exploring alchemical philosophy and the transformative power of sound and music.

In this episode:

Alchemy as a profound science of transformation, its spiritual roots, and how it offers a deeper understanding of energy, consciousness, and the natural world

The flaws in modern science and quantum physics, and the importance of discernment in distinguishing truth from illusion

Exploring personal spiritual beliefs — the connection to God, Jesus, and gnosis, and the importance of experiential knowing versus belief

The significance of rituals, ceremonies, and rites of passage in facilitating growth, rebirth, and alchemical transformation across cultures and traditions

Understanding ether and universal energy as the invisible threads connecting all things

