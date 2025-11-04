Ep. 64: Valery Topaz | Healing Through Higher Perspectives

Valery is an energetic therapist and teacher with a decade and a half of experience in emotional mastery, applied spirituality, and multidisciplinary therapy modalities. Trained in advanced bodywork, movement, trauma, and the mind, she supports self-healers and practitioners in cultivating energetic coherence, deeper alignment, and authentic self-expression.

In this episode:

Valery shares her very unique life experience being born in Ukraine, growing up in Israel, and finally landing in Australia, as well as her journey of living authentically, from her roots in bodywork and energy healing to her evolution into a holistic mentor and spiritual guide

Exploring the power of trauma as a catalyst for awakening, growth, and deeper self-awareness, and how healing is an ongoing process

The importance of developing discernment in a world full of fakery, manipulation, and misinformation—learning to see beyond surface narratives

Embracing a higher perspective that moves beyond duality, understanding the bigger picture, and holding space for both/and truths in a polarized world

The value of integrating physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual aspects to create true healing, connection, and sovereignty in life

Buy tickets to the Harmonic Folk Festival (Sat 8th Nov)

Valery’s Website

Connect with Valery on IG

Valery’s Youtube Channel

Crunchy Business Network Australia Facebook Group

👍🏼 If you enjoyed this episode, please like, share, and subscribe wherever you are watching or listening, and follow us on socials! For all links & affiliate discount codes see the Natural AF Linktree

🌱 If you would like to support us and our endeavor to help create a Natural AF world, check out our hand-crafted, high quality, natural remedies at Natural Artform. Enjoy 10% OFF using code NATURALAF10 at checkout, and don’t forget to join our mailing list!

💞 If you want to reach your goals faster and with more ease, Alexa offers Self-Alignment Coaching, which helps you to decondition and align to your authentic self with Human Design and PSYCH-K®. Book a session or a Free 30min Connection Call

A big thank you to eyelove for creating our show music 🙏🏼 Check out eyelove Music