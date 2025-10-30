Ep. 63: Mark Gober | Challenging an Upside Down World

Mark Gober is the author of the “Upside Down” series of seven books—spanning the topics of consciousness, politics, economics, UFOs, medicine, cosmology, and more. Mark is also the host of the 8-episode podcast series “Where Is My Mind?”, which explores the scientific evidence for telepathy, the afterlife, and more. Previously he was an investment banking analyst in New York and a Partner at a Silicon Valley strategy firm. Since 2019, he has served on the board of the Institute of Noetic Sciences, and is a well-respected speaker and researcher in his field.

In this episode:

Mark shares his personal journey from Princeton graduate and investment banker to author and speaker challenging the mainstream world

Questioning mainstream science and cosmology—the origins of the universe, Earth’s shape, space exploration, and astrophysics

Delving into consciousness and spirituality—exploring near-death experiences, psychic phenomena, and ancient scriptures to understand the true nature of reality beyond the physical

Examining hidden histories and suppressed knowledge through ancient texts such as Gnostic scriptures, and the potential manipulation of historical and scientific narratives

Uncovering societal agendas, media manipulation, and scientific dogma designed to deceive, control, and steer humanity away from the truth

Considering alternative models of reality—exploring flat earth, hollow earth, and other perspectives that challenge conventional beliefs and encourage open-minded inquiry into the nature of our universe

