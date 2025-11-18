Natural AF

October 2025

Ep. 63: Mark Gober | Challenging an Upside Down World
Mark Gober is the author of the “Upside Down” series of seven books—spanning the topics of consciousness, politics, economics, UFOs, medicine…
  
2:04:06
Ep. 62: Lisa Faiman | Biomechanics, Birth, and Heavenly Bodyz
Lisa Faiman, born in Japan and raised in Southern California, is a Harvard graduate who overcame a decade of depression and toxic pharmaceuticals…
  
2:04:33
Ep. 61: Mike Wilkerson | Biogeology: Uncovering Hidden Histories
Mike Wilkerson is a chiropractor, an author, and a pioneer in both digital rebellion and the realm of what he calls ‘biogeology’.
  
3:35:11
Ep. 60: Barney & Kada Miller | Living Life Beyond Limitations
Barney Miller is a world champion adaptive surfer, surf coach, and motivational speaker, whose journey embodies resilience and the limitless potential…
  
1:57:02

September 2025

Ep. 59: Jessica Jasmine | Rolling Back the Curtain on the Power of Music
Jessica Jasmine is an Australian based singer-songwriter who has been at work for many years writing songs for the people that address hard subjects…
  
1:52:38
Ep. 58: Joel Schafer | Shamanic Wisdom & The Dreaming Arts
Joel Schafer is a personal empowerment mentor & shamanic dreaming arts teacher.
  
1:54:34
Ep. 57: Leah Talipeau | Unfiltered: Motherhood in a Modern World
Leah is a Holistic Matrescence® Educator and Mentor.
  
2:15:45
Ep. 56: Dave Armstrong | Exiting the Rabbit Hole: Post-Festival Recap
In this episode, we welcome Dave back for the third time, to reflect on the challenges and success of this year’s Living Free Festival and some of the…
  
1:44:50
Ep. 55: Julie Santall | Fighting a Mirror: The Pattern Ends With You
Julie began her career 35 years ago as an emergency nurse in the UK and later specialised in Advanced Trauma Life Support.
  
2:12:40
