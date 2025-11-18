Subscribe
Ep. 66: Dawn Lester | The True Nature of Health & Disease
Dawn Lester is a researcher and writer, and has co-authored the books ‘What Really Makes You Ill’ and ‘The Nature of Reality’.
Nov 18
•
Dawn Lester
and
NaturalAF
10
3
2:11:19
Ep. 65: Steven A. Young | Alchemy: The Science of Transformation
Steven A.
Nov 12
•
NaturalAF
2:08:22
Ep. 64: Valery Topaz | Healing Through Higher Perspectives
Valery is an energetic therapist and teacher with a decade and a half of experience in emotional mastery, applied spirituality, and multidisciplinary…
Nov 4
•
NaturalAF
2:19:45
October 2025
Ep. 63: Mark Gober | Challenging an Upside Down World
Mark Gober is the author of the “Upside Down” series of seven books—spanning the topics of consciousness, politics, economics, UFOs, medicine…
Oct 30
•
NaturalAF
2:04:06
Ep. 62: Lisa Faiman | Biomechanics, Birth, and Heavenly Bodyz
Lisa Faiman, born in Japan and raised in Southern California, is a Harvard graduate who overcame a decade of depression and toxic pharmaceuticals…
Oct 21
•
NaturalAF
2:04:33
Ep. 61: Mike Wilkerson | Biogeology: Uncovering Hidden Histories
Mike Wilkerson is a chiropractor, an author, and a pioneer in both digital rebellion and the realm of what he calls ‘biogeology’.
Oct 14
•
NaturalAF
3:35:11
Ep. 60: Barney & Kada Miller | Living Life Beyond Limitations
Barney Miller is a world champion adaptive surfer, surf coach, and motivational speaker, whose journey embodies resilience and the limitless potential…
Oct 7
•
NaturalAF
1:57:02
September 2025
Ep. 59: Jessica Jasmine | Rolling Back the Curtain on the Power of Music
Jessica Jasmine is an Australian based singer-songwriter who has been at work for many years writing songs for the people that address hard subjects…
Sep 30
•
NaturalAF
1:52:38
Ep. 58: Joel Schafer | Shamanic Wisdom & The Dreaming Arts
Joel Schafer is a personal empowerment mentor & shamanic dreaming arts teacher.
Sep 23
•
NaturalAF
1:54:34
Ep. 57: Leah Talipeau | Unfiltered: Motherhood in a Modern World
Leah is a Holistic Matrescence® Educator and Mentor.
Sep 16
•
NaturalAF
2:15:45
Ep. 56: Dave Armstrong | Exiting the Rabbit Hole: Post-Festival Recap
In this episode, we welcome Dave back for the third time, to reflect on the challenges and success of this year’s Living Free Festival and some of the…
Sep 9
•
NaturalAF
1:44:50
Ep. 55: Julie Santall | Fighting a Mirror: The Pattern Ends With You
Julie began her career 35 years ago as an emergency nurse in the UK and later specialised in Advanced Trauma Life Support.
Sep 2
•
NaturalAF
1
2:12:40
